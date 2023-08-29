Steve Harvey narrates how he met his wife amidst cheating and divorce rumours

Steve Harvey and wife, Majorie

Hollywood media personality, Steve Harvey, has disclosed that he met his wife, Marjorie Harvey, way back in 1987 at a comedy club, while he was performing a show.

According to Steve, Marjorie was late to the show and this was the first thing that caught his attention.



Fascinated by her appearance and aura, Steve said he wasn't afraid to voice out that minute that she was ‘the one’.



"The very first thing I said to Marjorie was, ]I don't know who you are, but I'm going to marry you one day. And that was the beginning,' the comedian recalled during his ‘Family Feud’ show.



Narrating further, Steve said he and Marjorie had split in 1989, adding that by the time his career had started to take off in 1991 and he had some money in his pocket, Marjorie had married someone else.



Steve later moved on and also married, but the two split in 2005, which was where fate stepped in.

“We dated about a year and a half, I got into trouble and lost everything and we split. So, I quit going to Memphis, there were no cell phones by then. She got married and I got married. We gave birth the same year. I got divorced in 2005,” he added.



The TV personality said his bodyguard who knew one of Marjorie's friends got in touch with her, and that was how they reconnected.



Recalling what transpired during his phone conversation with Majorie after several years, Steve said he first asked about her husband and she revealed that she'd actually been divorced for three years.



He then hopped on a private jet the next day to visit her in Memphis and shortly after, they got married.



“I was out in Vegas shooting dice the day after I got divorced. My bodyguard knew Majorie’s girlfriend. He called and asked if I keep up with Majorie. One day he called and said he’s got someone on the line. It was Majorie. She said boy what do you want? I said Maj? The first thing I asked was how is your punk ass husband doing? Then she said she has been divorced for three years. I got on a private jet the next day and flew to Memphis. I told her I was divorced and she didn’t believe me. She didn’t talk to me for three months because she thought I was lying.

“Finally, I convinced her. She read somewhere that I had finally divorced and I went back to Memphis to have dinner with her. I asked her to come back to New York for dinner. I told her I was in love with her. I’ve always been in love with her. I married her and we have been together ever since. Same chick,” he added.



This account was captured in a short video clip he shared on Twitter on August 29, 2023.



Cheating, divorce rumours



In the last couple of days, reports have been rife Marjorie Bridges cheated on Steve with their bodyguard and personal chef. It was reported that Marjorie committed adultery with their staff, and filed for a divorce after getting caught.



It was also alleged that she was demanding $200m of Steve’s worth.

But both parties have spoken about the reports, refuting the claims and setting the records straight on different platforms.



66-year-old Steve debunked the rumour while speaking at the Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday, August 27.



“Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine," he remarked amidst cheers from the audience.



“I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man,” Harvey stated, later adding, “I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”



On her part, Majorie shared a post, saying: "My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us."

She continued: "However, to whom much is given, much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those who may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your loved ones who may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you."



Watch the post below:



