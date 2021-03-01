'Stingy' Shatta Wale exposed for not paying producer of 10 songs on 'Reign Album'

Shatta Wale, Musician

In recent times, Shatta Wale has claimed to be the richest music talent in Ghana.

He has succeeded in making Ghanaians feel like when money talks, it mentions his name but his colleagues breathe poverty because they are not smart people.



Especially on social media, the dancehall artiste keeps flaunting huge sums of money creating an impression that money is the answer to all problems the youth of the country are facing.



However, on Sunday night, MOG, one of Ghana’s finest music producers who worked on Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign Album’ exposed him for the stingy man he is.

According to him, he worked on ten songs on the album but Shatta Wale who has painted a picture of being the richest man in the music industry didn’t pay him a pessewa although the album was a hit.



