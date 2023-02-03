‘Stir It Up’ is one of the biggest highlights of my career – Sarkodie

Multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, has disclosed that the legendary Bob Marley’s ‘Stir it Up’ track, is one of the biggest projects has ever worked on, in his entire music career.

On January 20, 2023, a remix of Bob Marley and The Wailer’s ‘Stir it Up’ which features Sarkodie was released amidst massive reactions from netizens on social media.



There were mixed reactions from individuals who either criticized his verse on the song or hailed him for attaining such a great feat.



However, in an interview with CNN Africa, he explained how such an opportunity had shot his music career to a higher trajectory.



“Definitely one of the biggest moments in my life. It’s not easy to be on a project like that, because we’re talking about Bob Marley. You Know, that’s like…crazy,” he maintained.



According to the rapper, he was startled when he was called upon to give his verse on Bob Marley’s song.



“I remember when the call came through, I didn’t want to be believe it until they sent the vocals. You know…Bob’s vocals. We had to use like two hours to just get the files out. These are his original vocals from way back so… yes, and I did it”, he told CNN.

He further explained that the way people associate reggae to Bob Marley is equivalent how he bears the rap title in Ghana.



“People actually think Bob Marley invented reggae. Because when you think about reggae, that’s all you think about – Bob Marley. That’s the benchmark, or whatever… that the guys use. And that’s the same thing when it comes to rap with Sarkodie. Back in Ghana, every conversation, I’ve been drawn in for no reason. That’s like the person they use. That’s what I mean by in rap, I’m like Bob Marley,” he stated.











