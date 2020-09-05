Entertainment

StoneBwoy flaunts his mansion and luxurious cars

StoneBwoy has for the very first time flaunted his luxurious cars and mansion on social media

Ghanaian dancehall artiste StoneBwoy has shown off his mansion and expensive cars. The award-winning musician has for the very first time flaunted his luxurious cars and mansion on social media.

StoneBwoy’s unofficial Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ayisha Modi took to her social media account to share a video of the former’s mansion and cars.



She did so in a live Facebook video, showing off Stonebwoy’s huge mansion which includes a separate gaming room and a big customised swimming pool.



The same video also shows StoneBwoy’s luxurious cars namely Range Rover and Benz GLE cars.

His wife Louisa also disclosed that they have planned of buying a Rolls Royce in due course.



Shatta Wale who is noted for showing off his care and mansion social has over the years been criticising his colleagues in the industry for living a low-profile life.



It is believed StoneBwoy might have been inspired by that to also go that tangent but through his unofficial PRO.

