Stonebwoy, Afua singathon perform at Black Stars farewell dinner

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduounum with president Akufo-Addo and GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Dancehall star Stonebwoy delivered a performance at a farewell dinner for the Black Stars ahead of their departure to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The event took place at the Golden Beam Hotel in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, had President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in attendance.



The artiste in his remarks spoke about the pride of being in the presence of the president and the team and his joy at being called upon to perform on the night.



Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a sing-a-thon record hopeful was also present at the event, she sang the national anthem at the kick-off of the event.



Afua, recently named a tourism ambassador said she was enthused at the opportunity.



"I was privileged to sing the Ghana national anthem for the President of the Republic of Ghana at the Ghana Black Stars farewell dinner powered by the Ghana Football Association and Ghana Tourism Authority at Golden Bean Hotel Kumasi. Go Ghana ???????? Go Ghana Blackstars," she captioned a social media post on January 9.



Also present at the event was the Minister of Sports Mustapha Ussif, members of the Black Stars management and technical teams and other Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials.

In videos sighted by GhanaWeb, Akufo-Addo delivered a farewell address to the team urging them to go and excel in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars have been camping in Kumasi since last week before playing out a goalless game against Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly.



Ghana is caged in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique while Namibia would also face Tunisia, South Africa and Mali in Group E.



The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled for 13th January 2024 to 11th February 2024









I was privileged to sing the Ghana national anthem for the President of the Republic of Ghana at the Ghana Black Stars farewell dinner powered Ghana Football Association and Ghana Tourism Authority at Golden Bean Hotel Kumasi. Go Ghana ???????? Go Ghana Blackstars ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6FSEgEfl09 — AFUA ASANTEWAA SINGATHON ???????? (@efiadahemaa) January 9, 2024