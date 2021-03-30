Stonebwoy, Davido, Yemi Alade, King Promise, others to perform @ Yam Carnival in London

File photo

Organisers of Yam Carnival have announced the first set of performers for this year’s event.

The music festival is “an unrivalled celebration of Black culture from around the world,” per the organisers. It will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Clapham Common in London.



Yam Carnival will be headlined by Nigerian artist, Davido.

Other performers include Stonebwoy, Omah Lay, Patoranking, Rema, Femi Kuti, Fally Ipupa, King Promise, Pa Salieu and Yemi Alade.



Organisers have promised “a mouthwatering array of food & drink from around the world – sampling in those special dishes that we’ve all come to know and love. From top African-influenced food trucks and chefs from around London, expect contemporary bites and traditional home comforts all setting up shop at Yam Carnival this August.”