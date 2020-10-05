Stonebwoy, Davido have the world anticipating; set to drop a collaborative project

Stonebwoy and Davido are already shooting a video for the collaboration

Source: Gerrard Isreal, Contributor

When Davido tweeted few days ago that he would spend the weekend in Ghana, no one apparently had an idea of what he was coming to do and who he was coming to visit. But he however gave a hint when he began chanting “BHIM BHIM BHIM” on his flight.

He just revamped his career with “FEM”; a single released on September 10 after going on a deliberate hiatus since April, but he’s already hanging out with Africa’s most celebrated Reggae & Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, in Ghana.



On Saturday, October 3, the Nigerian singer-songwriter, born David Adedeji Adeleke, arrived in the West African country to explore and enhance his music career.



In a bid to achieve a success well deserved he had the chance to hangout and team up with his long time music pal, Stonebwoy, who equally has an appealing audience and reception on the continent and beyond. Stonebwoy who was in London to work with DJ Cuppy, returned to Ghana a night before Davido did.



On his arrival night, Davido and Stonebwoy created magic within minutes in the studios after riding on a potential afrobeat jam, produced by Master Garzy.



The pair brought their talent to play and recorded a song that got the two very excited, from videos spotted on social media. In one video shared on Davido’s Instagram story, Stonebwoy was seen with the DMW boss and his crew dancing their hearts out, while they listened to the new track.

Cementing this new record, both talents are currently in the Eastern Region, Ghana shooting the official visual representation of the much-anticipated jam.



Prior to this, on Sunday, October 4, Davido and Stonebwoy took few hours break off music to have some fun time. The Nigerian singer looked completely carefree as he hung out with Stonebwoy. The “Risky” hit crooner enjoyed a chill night with his musician pal, as they laughed and played games together.



Over 50 per cent of entertainment news this weekend through to the Monday came from these two African giants. And positively, there were no controversy attached, regardless.





OBO Kingdom x Bhim Nation ???????? https://t.co/H9VN1xUbL3 — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) October 4, 2020

