Stonebwoy, Donzy, Larruso, Talaat Yarky, others support DJ Justice at 'The Justice Experience'

DJ Justice is signed to StoneBwoy's Burniton Music Group

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor

On Sunday, December 13, Burniton Music Group’s versatile artiste disc jockey, Kweku Justice Essuman popularly known as DJ Justice held the third edition of his annual event dubbed “The Justice Experience” at Monte Carlo in Tema hosted by MC Miguel, Abeiku Sarkcess and Dr. Dancan.

The 3-year running event which is aimed at creating a platform for emerging artistes to showcase their talents to experienced music label executives, investors, industry players and music patrons have seen many acts exhibit their talents as well as shared the same stage with prominent Ghanaian mainstream artistes such as Stonebwoy, Pono Biom and more.



This year’s edition awed audience with spectacular performances from emerging artistes such as Dedebah, Didi, Chichi, Kane, Kudjoe Daze, Kasare, Sam Bryt, Tha Pluggz, Mula Gad and many more.

The event which lapsed into the early hours of Monday morning witnessed guest performances from Donzy, Kahpun, Talaat Yarky, Sunshine Soldier, Agbeshie, Humble Dis, Larruso and a climax of the event night by Stonebwoy. Also, DJ Mensah, Angel Town, DJ Mynor and many other prominent industry players came through to support DJ Justice on his night.



This year’s edition was supported by Big Boss Energy Drink, Bel Aqua, Monte Carlo, Motion Consult, Boomplay Music Ghana, FastTrace Carakings and Media support from ZoneThree6, DcLeakers, Ghana Ndwom, Elite PR, theUrbanAfrica.com and Beenie Words.

