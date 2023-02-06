Stonebwoy, Edem attend the 65th Grammy in Los Angeles

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony had in attendance a host of celebrated personalities across the globe, including some Ghanaian musicians.

Dancehall singer, Stonebwoy and rapper Edem graced the prestigious music awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.



In videos in circulation, Stonebwoy was captured sharing pleasantries with Edem at the auditorium.



They both rocked suits that were tailored to perfection.



Stonebwoy was spotted on the red carpet with some of the big stars including Taylor Shift.



The Ghanaian award-winning musician turned up to support his friends for the night.



Stonebwoy in his Instagram stories congratulated Kabaka Pyramid for winning the 'Reggae Album' at this year's Grammy.

Meanwhile, Rocky Dawuni lost out on the Best Global Music Performance award, which was won by Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman for their collaboration 'Bayethe'.



