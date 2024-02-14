Entertainment

Stonebwoy, Kudus, Berla Mundi make Avance Media’s 2023 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list

Avance Media 50MIYG .jpeg 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list

Wed, 14 Feb 2024 Source: Avance Media

Leading African PR and Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 9th publication of its annual 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list.

This edition is marked by a significant stride towards gender inclusivity, with women occupying 32% of the coveted spots, representing a commendable improvement from previous editions.

The list also presents diverse talented and influential young Ghanaians who are uplifting the name of Ghana globally and represent inspiration, innovation, leadership, and social impact to the youth.

The list includes notable personalities such as football stars Kudus Mohammed and Thomas Partey, and tech innovator Gregory Rockson. Young social media personalities such as Nana Tea and Olele Salvador are also recognized for their substantial contributions to Ghana's cultural landscape.

In addition, the list features influential figures from politics, media, and sports, showcasing the multifaceted impact young Ghanaians are making on the world stage. Gary Al-Smith, Sam Nartey George (Hon), and Peace Hyde are among those recognized.

Outstanding individuals like DanceGod Lloyd, Gyakie, Iñaki Williams, Wode Maya, and Berla Mundi, are celebrated for excelling in their respective fields and contributing positively to Ghana's global narrative.

Founder of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, expressed pride in the initiative's growth over the past nine years.

"The vision nine years ago was to inspire young people in Ghana with a list of

Ghanaians doing great things, and we believe the list has been able to achieve that. This accomplished group of young individuals represents the future of Ghana. Their dedication, innovation, and leadership serve as inspiration to millions of young Ghanaians nationwide," Akpah said.

As Avance Media continues to spotlight the achievements of young Ghanaians, the 2023 edition of the "50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians" stands as a testament to the nation's vibrant and dynamic youth, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.

Below is the official list of Avance Media’s 2023 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians (9th edition):

Abubakar Fatimatu (Hon) - Deputy Information Minister

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum -CEO, Askof Productions

Ama Pratt - CEO, MAP Concepts

Amerado Burner - Musician

Berla Mundi - Media Personality

Bernard Danso Ntow - CEO, Dansworld

Beryl Agyekum-Ayaaba - CEO, Echohouse

Black Sherif - Musician

Christian Boakye Yiadom - CEO, Chickenman Pizzaman

Dakoa Newman (Hon) - Member of Parliament

DanceGod Lloyd - Dance Artist

Darlington Akogo - CEO, minoHealth AI Labs

Edem Agbana - NDC Parliamentary Candidate - Ketu North

Elliot Dadey - CEO, KGL Foundation

Enoch Boamah (Pastor) - Pastor, Christ Embassy Youth Church

Evelyn Badu - Footballer

Gary AlSmith - Sports Journalist

Genevieve Partington - Country Director, Amnesty Ghana

Gregory Rockson - CEO, mPharma

Gyakie - Musician

Ibrahim Mahama - CEO, Red Clay Studio

Iñaki Williams - Footballer, Athletic Bilbao

James Annor (Nana Tea) - Social Media Influencer

Jordan Ayew - Footballer, Crystal Palace

Jorge Appiah - CEO, Solar Taxi

Joshua D. Heward-Mills (Pastor) - Pastor, First Love Church

King Promise - Musician

Kobby Kyei - Blogger

Kojo Soboh - CEO, EMY Africa

Kudus Mohammed - Footballer, West Ham United

Kwadwo Sheldon - YouTuber

Medikal - Musician

MOG Music - Musician

MzGee - Media Personality

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku - Media Personality

OB Amponsah - Comedian

Official Starter - Dance Artist

Olele Salvador - Media Personality

Paa Kwesi Asare - Media Personality

Paul Ninson - CEO, Dikan Center

Peace Hyde - Media Personality

Portia Solomon Gabor - Media Personality

Saddick Adams -Sports Journalist

Sam Nartey George (Hon) - Member of Parliament

Serwaa Amihere - Media Personality

Stonebwoy - Musician

Thomas Partey - Footballer, Arsenal

Tracy Owusu-Addo - CEO, BRAVE Foundation

Wendy Shay - Musician

Wode Maya - YouTuber

