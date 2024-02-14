Stonebwoy, Kudus, Berla Mundi make Avance Media’s 2023 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list

50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list

Leading African PR and Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 9th publication of its annual 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list.

This edition is marked by a significant stride towards gender inclusivity, with women occupying 32% of the coveted spots, representing a commendable improvement from previous editions.



The list also presents diverse talented and influential young Ghanaians who are uplifting the name of Ghana globally and represent inspiration, innovation, leadership, and social impact to the youth.



The list includes notable personalities such as football stars Kudus Mohammed and Thomas Partey, and tech innovator Gregory Rockson. Young social media personalities such as Nana Tea and Olele Salvador are also recognized for their substantial contributions to Ghana's cultural landscape.



In addition, the list features influential figures from politics, media, and sports, showcasing the multifaceted impact young Ghanaians are making on the world stage. Gary Al-Smith, Sam Nartey George (Hon), and Peace Hyde are among those recognized.



Outstanding individuals like DanceGod Lloyd, Gyakie, Iñaki Williams, Wode Maya, and Berla Mundi, are celebrated for excelling in their respective fields and contributing positively to Ghana's global narrative.



Founder of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, expressed pride in the initiative's growth over the past nine years.



"The vision nine years ago was to inspire young people in Ghana with a list of



Ghanaians doing great things, and we believe the list has been able to achieve that. This accomplished group of young individuals represents the future of Ghana. Their dedication, innovation, and leadership serve as inspiration to millions of young Ghanaians nationwide," Akpah said.



As Avance Media continues to spotlight the achievements of young Ghanaians, the 2023 edition of the "50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians" stands as a testament to the nation's vibrant and dynamic youth, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.



Below is the official list of Avance Media’s 2023 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians (9th edition):



Abubakar Fatimatu (Hon) - Deputy Information Minister



Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum -CEO, Askof Productions

Ama Pratt - CEO, MAP Concepts



Amerado Burner - Musician



Berla Mundi - Media Personality



Bernard Danso Ntow - CEO, Dansworld



Beryl Agyekum-Ayaaba - CEO, Echohouse



Black Sherif - Musician



Christian Boakye Yiadom - CEO, Chickenman Pizzaman



Dakoa Newman (Hon) - Member of Parliament



DanceGod Lloyd - Dance Artist



Darlington Akogo - CEO, minoHealth AI Labs



Edem Agbana - NDC Parliamentary Candidate - Ketu North



Elliot Dadey - CEO, KGL Foundation

Enoch Boamah (Pastor) - Pastor, Christ Embassy Youth Church



Evelyn Badu - Footballer



Gary AlSmith - Sports Journalist



Genevieve Partington - Country Director, Amnesty Ghana



Gregory Rockson - CEO, mPharma



Gyakie - Musician



Ibrahim Mahama - CEO, Red Clay Studio



Iñaki Williams - Footballer, Athletic Bilbao



James Annor (Nana Tea) - Social Media Influencer



Jordan Ayew - Footballer, Crystal Palace



Jorge Appiah - CEO, Solar Taxi



Joshua D. Heward-Mills (Pastor) - Pastor, First Love Church

King Promise - Musician



Kobby Kyei - Blogger



Kojo Soboh - CEO, EMY Africa



Kudus Mohammed - Footballer, West Ham United



Kwadwo Sheldon - YouTuber



Medikal - Musician



MOG Music - Musician



MzGee - Media Personality



Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku - Media Personality



OB Amponsah - Comedian



Official Starter - Dance Artist



Olele Salvador - Media Personality

Paa Kwesi Asare - Media Personality



Paul Ninson - CEO, Dikan Center



Peace Hyde - Media Personality



Portia Solomon Gabor - Media Personality



Saddick Adams -Sports Journalist



Sam Nartey George (Hon) - Member of Parliament



Serwaa Amihere - Media Personality



Stonebwoy - Musician



Thomas Partey - Footballer, Arsenal



Tracy Owusu-Addo - CEO, BRAVE Foundation



Wendy Shay - Musician



Wode Maya - YouTuber