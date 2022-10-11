4
Stonebwoy adds a Bentley to his car collection

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's award-winning Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy on a regular day does not love to flaunt his properties or wealth but when he does, he surely makes headlines, giving fans and social media users something to talk about.

The well-to-do artiste has acquired an orange interior Bentley with a customized registration plate '1 GAD 22'.

Stonebwoy published a video of his new whip on his Snapchat account with a message that read 'reward yourself'.

Members of the Bhim Nation have congratulated their superstar for his luxury vehicle, a Bentley Flying Spur that costs millions of cedis.

As Stonebwoy loves to put it, he "coulda never be a minimalist".

Watch the video below:





OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
