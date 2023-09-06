Stonebwoy announces dates for 5th Dimension UK and Europe tour after successful North America tour

Stonebwoy is touring the world with 5th Dimension album

Source: Burniton Music Group

Stonebwoy has announced new dates for his upcoming “5th Dimesnion” tour across Australia, Europe, and the UK.

The new tour dates arrive on the heels of the already successful “5th Dimension” North America tour, which saw the BET award-winning international reggae, dancehall, and afropop artiste headline multiple venues in over 10 cities in the United States of America and Canada, as well as appearances in three international music festivals such as the Bayfront World Reggae and Music Festival in Duluth, the ACDA Emancipation Festival in Guyana, and the City Park Summer Stage festival in New York.



Stonebwoy’s newly announced 10-date tour will take the Ghana-native musician to multiple cities across Europe, the UK, and Australia. The tour will commence in Perth, Australia, on October 1st, with subsequent stops in Brescia, Italy, on October 14th, Amsterdam, Netherlands, on October 15th, and a trio of performances in Berlin, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf, Germany, on October 19th, 20th, and 21st, respectively, before culminating in the UK with consecutive shows in Manchester, Birmingham, and London on October 26th, 27th, and 29th, respectively.



Prior to these sets, Stonebwoy will headline the Promiseland Festival in Australia later this month. On the road, Stonebwoy will perform songs from his extensive catalogue, most notably from the ground-breaking 5th Dimension album, alongside some fan favourites.



Access general admission here: https://bio.to/Stonebwoy

Released on April 28th as Stonebwoy’s fifth studio album and his first under Universal Music Group division Def Jam Recordings, ‘5th Dimension’ incorporates Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, amapiano, folk, and other genres while leaning primarily toward pop-related themes. The album showcases the artist’s evolution and growth, pushing boundaries and delving into uncharted musical territories.



The last eight months have been a whirlwind of activity for Stonebwoy. Known for his relentless work ethic and dedication to his craft, the iconic musician has been juggling multiple projects, collaborations, philanthropic efforts, extensive touring, and personal endeavours, making him one of the most influential and respected musicians in the industry today. He recently left a trail of sold-out shows and euphoric crowds during the North America edition of his “5Th Dimension” tour. With each stop, the tour achieved unprecedented success, with each of his destinations, which include stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Detroit, Atlanta, Washington, New York and more, witnessing a symphony of musical excellence.



Born Livingstone Satekla, Stonebwoy has maintained a dominant presence in Ghana’s pop scene since 2012. With a rich catalogue of commercially successful tracks, Stonebwoy’s musical prowess frequently blends elements of Afropop, dancehall, and reggae, creating a unique and captivating sound.