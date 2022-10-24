Stonebwoy announces early bird tickets for 2022 BHIM Concert slated for December 23

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has announced early bird tickets ahead of the sixth instalment of his annual African-Caribbean concert series, BHIM Concert this December.

The multiple award-winning Ghana-based international reggae, dancehall and afrobeat artiste announced that the most patronized Ghanaian indoor concert will return to its ritual venue, the Grand Arena (Accra International Conference Centre, AICC), on December 23rd, 2022. Access presale tickets now via: https://www.bhimconcert.com/ or Dial *365*2022#



After a year hiatus due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Bhim Concert made a comeback in December 2021. The Burniton Music Group produced event, themed “Beam of Hope”, featured special guest, Jamaican reggae & dancehall heavyweight, Beenie Man, and some of the country’s most talented musical artistes, such as DBlack, MzVee, Samini, Sefa, Kofi Kinaata, and more who delivered noteworthy performances.



The goal of music’s biggest night, which attracts fans from all over the world, is not only to remain one of the most anticipated annual events in the city, but to connect the African-Caribbean roots through music, arts, and culture. The musician will perform songs from across his discography, backed by a full band.

Stonebwoy has been exceptionally busy this year, having recently signed a world record deal with Universal Music Group/Def Jam Recordings. The 2015 BET award-winner released two official singles, “Therapy” and “Gidigba”, and has performed at over 15 festivals across Europe and America, most notably SummerJam Festival, Reggae Sundance Festival, Global Citizen Festival, Afropunk Festival, Uppsala Reggae Festival, Afrobeats Festival, and the self-curated Ashaiman To The World Festival. He also scored enviable collaborations this year with renowned reggae musicians, Gentlemen and Alpha Blondy.



He released his last album, “Anloga Junction” in April of 2020; it featured Diamond Platnumz, Kojo Antwi, Jahmiel, Alicai Hailey, Zlatan, Keri Hilson. The album currently has over 100 million streams across all credit.



Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has scheduled two concerts for December: Afrochella Festival on December 28 & 29 and Afronation Festival on December 29 & 30.