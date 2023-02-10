Stonebwoy announces tickets for spring 2023 UK tour dates

Stonebwoy

Source: Burniton Music Group

Stonebwoy has announced a string of spring tour dates ahead of his forthcoming full-length project. The Livenation-produced back-to-back UK trek will kick off May 12 in London Electric Brixton, and then wind through Birmingham O2 Academy 2 on May 13, and Manchester Gorilla on May 14.

On the road, the Ghana-based reggae & dancehall and afrobeats artiste will be promoting his latest body of work, due in stores in March 2023. He will also be performing songs from his catalog, including 2020’s “Anloga Junction” album, which features Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, Nasty C, Kojo Antwi, Zlatan, and Alicai Harley, as well as colossal hits released since he gained mainstream recognition.



A ticket pre-sale is currently available for fans via: https://t.co/EbAfbhbddY.



Prior to his UK tour dates, Stonebwoy will play a three-date tour in Germany. Hamburg's Docks on April 14, Essigfabrik in Koln on April 15, before wrapping up in Berlin at Astra on April 16.



Stonebwoy who is currently embarking on a press tour of the US, has released his much anticipated first single of 2023 dubbed "More Of You." Produced by GRAMMY-nominated American/Jamaican producer Supa Dups, the feel-good, sexy love song lyrical tenderness comes with a message of longing and desire and is aimed towards his homebrewed ladies.

Listen here: https://stonebwoy.lnk.to/MoreOfYou



Stonebwoy has been relentlessly touring the globe, headlining festivals, and selling out stadiums, whilst working with established international producers, after chalking commercial success with his debut DefJam / Universal Music Group single “Therapy” and follow-up of “Gidigba”. On February 6th, he attended the 65th Grammy Awards premiere ceremony on Los Angeles, California, where he was spotted having a moment with award-winning global pop superstar, Taylor Swift. Additionally, he was captured with other renowned talents in the American music industry, like Fat Joe, Golden Barbie, Dsmoke, Anderson.Paak, Lil Baby, and others.



The multi-award-winning musician has established himself as a trailblazer in the field of popular music, and his most recent release is continuing to gather millions of listens while receiving nothing but unadulterated adoration on social media.