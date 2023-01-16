1
Stonebwoy appeals to the people of Bantama to return a stolen phone

Stonebwoy New Nbsncx.png Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy. Photo via Instagram

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has asked the public to assist in retrieving a mobile phone that was stolen from his road manager during their recent visit to Berekum.

According to Stonebwoy, his road manager last saw his phone at Berekum. However, in an attempt to locate the device, it proved that it is now at Bantama, Kumasi.

"My road manager's phone was picked in brekum.. latest information be say it's in Bantama according to find my phone. My Bantama people feel free to bring it back.. just call 0501550000 / 0501770000," Stonebwoy appealed in a Snapchat post.

The people of Berekum in the Bono Region gave Stonebwoy a resounding welcome ahead of his show dubbed "A Night In Berekum".

Videos emerging from his performance captured a wild crowd jamming to his tunes.

It would be recalled that American rapper, Meek Mill in December 2022 suffered the same experienced when a pickpocket allegedly grabbed his mobile phone just before his performance at Afronation.

It took the effort of the Ghana Police Service to locate the man who stole the device. It was returned to him and a suspect was arrested.

