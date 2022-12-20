Stonebwoy asks Qatar Fan Festival audience to pray for Davido, his son

Stonebwoy and Davido captured together

African Reggae/Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy, during his set at the 2022 FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar, asked his audience to pray for his fellow West African superstar Davdio as he mourns his son.

Right after performing his 'Putuu (Pray)' hit song, the singer and businessman stopped singing and dancing and addressed the teeming football and music fans present.



No music came from the stage.



"We all heard the bad news," he paused for a second. "I want us to give two seconds of silence for the son of my brother."



"Put your hands in the air like this for the son of David," he stressed.



He then proceeded to pray: "May all who have lost souls be filled with strength.

"May God guide and protect everybody who has lost a mother, a son, a brother, a sister, in this time!"



He commanded the audience to shout "Strength!" after him.



With that done, he gave an introduction to the performance of his hit collaboration with Davido.



"Before we go, I want to activate the party right now," he said, raising his voice a notch higher.



Earlier, in the Middle Eastern country, the two multiple award-winning singers, who are both fathers, were spotted singing the 'Activate' song together during what looked like a good time shared.

Monday, 31 October 2022, brought with it tragic news for Davido's household. His 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, reportedly drowned in the domestic pool at the family residence in Lagos, Nigeria.



David Adeleke, alias Davido, cancelled all shows immediately following the tragedy and was hardly heard from on social media up until his performance at the 2022 World Cup lifted by Lionel Messi-led Argentina yesterday, Sunday, December 18.



Davido contributed to the official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup. Titled 'Hayya Hayya (Better Together)', it featured two other artistes; AISHA and Trinidad Cardona.



The 'Fem' hitmaker performed at the Fan Festival and the Closing Ceremony for the tourney.



Meanwhile, Stonebwoy, alias 1Gad's latest song is titled 'Gidigba (Firm & Strong)'.