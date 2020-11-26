Stonebwoy backs Samini for endorsing Akufo-Addo to win December 7 polls

Thu, 26 Nov 2020 Source: Peace FM
Multi-awarded dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has jumped to the defence of his godfather Samini for supporting the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 general elections.
Samini has endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term in office.
He released endorsement compiled videos of the President's projects and urged all Ghanaian electorates to give Nana Addo and the NPP another four years.
Samini made his point clearer in a campaign song dubbed "Kpoyaka".
Listen to what Stonebwoy said in the video below:
