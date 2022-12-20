Stonebwoy brags about the talents of his children

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian rapper and award-winning artiste, Stonebwoy, has bragged about his children's musical talent when asked if they might want to pursue music someday.

Speaking on Asaase FM, the artiste articulated that his children are gifted singers and that he is constantly in awe of them when he sees something new in videos that his wife, Dr. Louisa, puts on social media.



“I think they have to. It's a talent they have. Anybody that follows my wife’s pages and all, these people, they amaze me every time.



“They actually show me who I really am; now I see it in them so I believe that this is what is in our DNA,” he said.



After bragging about his children’s dexterities, Stonebwoy asserted that he would want his children to have a background in the media and entertainment industries when they grow up.



“I would love that they take on anything media, or entertainment wherever they want to go and should also go to school and have a good education. Your mother cannot allow you to. If I say let's go on the streets,” he added.



It's not surprising that on December 1, 2022, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa’s daughter, thrilled social media users by singing, word for word, her father’s new single, ‘GIDIGBA’.

Although she is very young, many have questioned whether she is an old woman in a young child’s skin.



In a video her mother shared of her on Snapchat, four-year-old Jidula memorised the words in her father’s song that one needs to pay careful attention to, to better understand what Stonebwoy was saying.



The young lady sang to the lyrics in Jamaican Patua while washing her hair with her eyes closed most of the time, not knowing her mother was recording until later in the video.



The Patua words in the song would have made it difficult for anyone to understand most of the lyrics, but this little girl surprised many netizens.



Stonebwoy released ‘GIDIGBA’ barely two weeks ago, with close to 500,000 views on the visual and lyrics video.



ADA/BOG