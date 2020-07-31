0
Fri, 31 Jul 2020

Stonebwoy congratulates Shatta Wale on 'Already' video

Stonebwoy Reacts To Shatta Wale Jamming To His Putuu Song Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

The list of Ghanaian entertainers lauding Dancehall King, Shatta Wale on his video with American superstar Beyoncé keeps growing.

The latest to join this prestigious list is his dancehall ‘rival’, Stonebwoy.

The “Legbegbe” hitmaker took to social media to congratulate Shatta Wale after the world premiere of the video.

He wrote: “Congratulations @shattawalegh. Big video. Proud of you Already. My blood”.

Source: Pulse Ghana

