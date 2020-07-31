Entertainment

Stonebwoy congratulates Shatta Wale on 'Already' video

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

The list of Ghanaian entertainers lauding Dancehall King, Shatta Wale on his video with American superstar Beyoncé keeps growing.

The latest to join this prestigious list is his dancehall ‘rival’, Stonebwoy.



The “Legbegbe” hitmaker took to social media to congratulate Shatta Wale after the world premiere of the video.



He wrote: “Congratulations @shattawalegh. Big video. Proud of you Already. My blood”.

Check out his tweet below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.