Stonebwoy congratulates Shatta Wale on 'Already' video

The list of Ghanaian entertainers lauding Dancehall King, Shatta Wale on his video with American superstar Beyoncé keeps growing.
The latest to join this prestigious list is his dancehall ‘rival’, Stonebwoy.
The “Legbegbe” hitmaker took to social media to congratulate Shatta Wale after the world premiere of the video.
He wrote: “Congratulations @shattawalegh. Big video. Proud of you Already. My blood”.
Check out his tweet below
Congratulations @shattawalegh— 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) July 31, 2020
Big Video! Proud Of You #Already My Blood ????. #Ghana2DWorld ???????????? pic.twitter.com/FosUcJ21Af
