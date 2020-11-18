Stonebwoy doesn’t answer calls anymore - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has revealed his colleague Stonebwoy stopped picking up his phone calls after Asaase Radio Sound Clash competition.

The competition saw the two leading artistes go head-to-head in what culminated in an event where the two battled it out lyrically.



A voting system was also instituted to gauge which of the two artistes had the largest fan base. The highest voter, who was a Shatta Wale fan walked away with a car prize, but between the two dancehall artistes the contest came to a controversial end with both parties claiming victory.



Organisers eventually declared both parties winners, but the controversy continued to rage on.



In an interview with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, the multiple award winner disclosed his relationship with Stonebwoy has not been the same since then.



"After the clash when I call him, he doesn’t pick and I have noticed that in life there are people who like to beef and I like such people a lot”, he said.

"Stonebwoy knows my contact numbers and he knows the particular number I call him with yet he still doesn’t answer when I call him," he added



But Shatta Wale says he has no problem with Stonebwoy.



According to him his counterpart wanted to win the sound clash, because he did not, he has decided to be cold towards him.



Narrating experiences that has led to the fracas between them, he disclosed that Stonebwoy failed to recognize him during an interview they had on ETV where he was asked about people who had contributed to his success. He said Stonebwoy did not give him respect.