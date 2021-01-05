0
Menu
Entertainment

Stonebwoy dominates Muse Bangers of the year with 8 songs

Bangers Of The Year 2020 Stonebwoy Most Spinned Male Artist Other Stats 1024x1024.jpeg Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Tue, 5 Jan 2021 Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy clocked a major feat in 2020 – eight of his songs charted on the 100 most played songs on radio list.

Six of the songs are off his ‘Anloga Junction’ album – making it the most played project on Ghanaian radio.

Also, his highest-charting song is ‘Nominate’ featuring Keri Hilson, which sits pretty at number 3 with 2382 spins.

In addition, Stonebwoy has three songs in the top 10 list – with Sobolo (2151) and Putuu (1827) charting at number 5 and 8 respectively.

‘African Party’ (No 16), ‘Critical’ featuring Zlatan (No 24), La Gba Gbe (No 31), ‘Understand’ featuring Alicai Harley (No 34), and Good morning featuring Chivv (No 63) are the other songs by Stonebwoy on the chart.

Source: museafrica.com
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: