Stonebwoy dominates Muse Bangers of the year with 8 songs

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy clocked a major feat in 2020 – eight of his songs charted on the 100 most played songs on radio list.
Six of the songs are off his ‘Anloga Junction’ album – making it the most played project on Ghanaian radio.
Also, his highest-charting song is ‘Nominate’ featuring Keri Hilson, which sits pretty at number 3 with 2382 spins.
In addition, Stonebwoy has three songs in the top 10 list – with Sobolo (2151) and Putuu (1827) charting at number 5 and 8 respectively.
‘African Party’ (No 16), ‘Critical’ featuring Zlatan (No 24), La Gba Gbe (No 31), ‘Understand’ featuring Alicai Harley (No 34), and Good morning featuring Chivv (No 63) are the other songs by Stonebwoy on the chart.
