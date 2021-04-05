Stonebwoy dominates VGMAs 'Reggae & Dancehall' category though he didn’t file any nominations

Stonebwoy has won the Reggae & Dancehall Artist five times

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

After a blank list of categories along with definitions was sent out to industry practitioners in all regions of Ghana by the Ghana Music Awards, GMA, Board; radio station DJs, night club DJs as well as MUSIGA regional offices, major distributors of music etc., the nominations in the various categories for the 22nd edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have been released.

For Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who were banned from participating in the awards scheme for a year, the board this year accepted works that had any of them as featured artistes.



Yet, dominating the conversations on major entertainment shows on both traditional and social media is the Bhim Nation President.



Stonebwoy, is a leading light of reggae & dancehall music in Ghana and Africa - winning from the dancehall category at the Vodafone GMAs for five consecutive times.



It turns out that this year, he didn't file for a nomination, but his dexterity and musicianship on other project has propelled their materials to a much deserving limelight.



The Ghanaian musician has been directly involved in five (5) out of eight (8) songs that has been nominated at this year's edition of Ghana's biggest awards night.

Owning the composition right of Adina's "WHY", MzVee's "SHERIF" and performance right of "KILLY KILLY" remix by Larruso, "MAKE UP" by Kaphun and "MI DEY UP" remix by Kofi Jamar, Stonebwoy's influence on the genre in Ghana keeps witnessing exciting turnover.



His presence in the category cements his status as a power house relative to the genre.



Outside the shores of Ghana, he has been crowned All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) "Best Reggae/Ragga & Dancehall Artiste in Africa" for 3 consecutive times.



He is also a two-time IRAWMA Best African Dancehall performer and is also the only African reggae & dancehall artiste with a BET laurel.



The 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, with support from TV3, KPMG, DStv, Mentos, CloseUp and powered by Charterhouse.