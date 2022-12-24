Stonebwoy draws top artistes, massive crowd to 2022 Bhim Concert

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has successfully organized his annual December show dubbed Bhim Concert with fans rating it as one of the best musical concerts this December.

The award-winning singer managed to get A-list Ghanaian artistes and also Jamaican musician, Busy Signal and South Africa's Costa Titch to entertain fans who graced the 2022 edition of his highly publicized concert.



GhanaWeb reporter, Paula Broni was on the ground to speak to artistes who turned up for the event as well as die-hard fans who stayed up all night for the performance.



The Bhim Concert which came off on Friday, December 23 came to a close after 4:00 AM on Saturday.



Stonebowy drew the curtains after a back-to-back performance of old and new songs which fans sang along to.

Despite the numerous shows that clashed with Bhim Concert, Stonebwoy recorded a massive turnout and support from music lovers.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, fans disclosed that they could not have missed the show for anything. Some also declared their love for the Ghanaian Dancehall singer who they noted has been a great inspiration.



Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, MzVee, Sefa, Mr Drew, Camido, Epixode, FBS, Tinny, Darkovibes, 1da Banton, Lasmid, Larruso, Kofi Jamar. Yaw Tog, Malcolm Nuna were among the artistes who mounted the Bhim Concert stage.



The singer deployed heavy security at this year's concert which came off at the Grand Arena, Accra.

Check out some scenes from the show below:





OPD/KPE