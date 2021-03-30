Stonebwoy drops a new freestyle titled ‘We Move’

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall star Stonebwoy is out with a new freestyle titled ‘We Move’.

The new freestyle produced, mixed, and mastered by Nektunez seems to finally address his Twitter confrontation with his former label boss Samini.



In a series of tweets, Samini called out Stonebwoy for not being ‘real’ enough with Stonebwoy choosing not to escalate the situation by tweeting he wasn’t going to respond via social media.



Well, he finally did in this freestyle, as he stated ‘Make dem dey there as they yob and dem dey tweet, me I dey move around the world and I dey do it’.



The statement basically states whiles people are sitting around bragging and tweeting, I am busy around the world working.

Considering Samini is the most recent person to go after Stonebwoy with series of tweets, the above lines can serve as a reply to him.



The video of the freestyle was directed by Fawaz Concept & Kay Studios.



Watch 'We Move' freestyle by Stonebwoy:



