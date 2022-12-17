Stonebwoy entertains music lovers at FIFA Fan Festival in Qatar

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, mounted one of the biggest stages of his career on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The CEO of Burniton Music treated music lovers and football fans who are gathered in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his soothing music at the Fan Festival ahead of the 3rd place and final match.



As always, Stonebwoy gave a perfect account of himself and solidify his brand as one of the best music performers in Africa when he took the stage Arab country.



He performed his various hits back-to-back for over an hour in front of fans who obviously could not get enough of him.



Aside from his spectacular performance, one of the highlights of Stonebwoy‘s performance on the FIFA Fan Fest stage is the moment he asked the fans to say a word of prayer for Nigerian star Davido following the tragic loss of his son, David Ifeanyi Adeleke to the cold hands of death via drowning a few weeks ago.

The FIFA Fan Festivals are public viewing events organized by FIFA and the host cities during the FIFA World Cup. FIFA Fan Festivals (initially named FIFA Fan Fests) followed the success of public viewing at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and became an essential part of the tournament since the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.



Watch a video captured by Juliet Bawuah below:



