6
Menu
Entertainment

Stonebwoy featured on Scottish singer Emeli Sandé's new song

Emeli Sande And Stonebwoy 78 Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and Scottish singer, Emeli Sandé

Tue, 20 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scottish singer, Emeli Sandé has announced a release date for her new single, “More Of You,” which features Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy has inked yet another international collaboration following his song "Nominate" which featured American singer, Keri Hilson.

Emeli Sandé who confirmed the news through a Twitter post, added that she was excited about the collaboration.

The video of the song titled “More Of You” will be premiered on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. It was produced by songwriter Nana Rogues.

The news of their collaboration didn't come as a surprise as she had earlier commended the works of Stonebwoy.

Following the release of Stonebwoys 'Anloga Junction' album in 2019, Emeli Sandé in an Instagram post wrote that the album uplifted her spirit urging her followers to go check it out.

See the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: