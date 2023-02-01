Stonebwoy gives reasons why Nigerians are doing well globally

Dancehall performer, Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy, an award-winning dancehall musician, has shared his thoughts on why Nigerian artistes are more successful than Ghanaians.

Stonebwoy explained to BreakFast Club Show in America that the success of Nigerian singers is largely due to the size of their country.



According to him, Ghanaian musicians have just recently signed deals with major record labels like Sony and Universal Music, in an attempt to keep up with Nigerians.



“It’s just recently that some of our musicians had distribution deals with Sony and Universal music.



“Our local musicians are really putting in their best and I believe that with them, they’ll rock shoulders with their Nigerian colleagues in the music industry,” he stated



After stating these important points, Stonebwoy praised the Ghanaian musical acts for trying their best despite lacking resources and assistance, unlike Nigerian musicians.

Furthermore, he praised Nigerian artistes for their perseverance in pushing themselves to do better.











ADA/BOG