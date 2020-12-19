Stonebwoy has worked more than any musician this year - Tsormanah

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Entertainment critic, Chris Tsormanah, has stated that no musician can compare their works to that of Stonebwoy for the year 2020.

Chris Tsormanah believes Stonebwoy has done so well for the year despite the coronavirus outbreak.



Appearing on Rainbow Entertainment, the entertainment enthusiast indicated that Stonebwoy has been working and within 2020, “I don’t know a musician who has worked more than he has”.



He was reacting to the release by Boomplay which places Stonebwoy as the most-streamed artiste in Ghana in 2020.



He is followed by Sarkodie and Shatta Wale in the second and third place respectively.



Chris Tsormanah said all the top three musicians have done well for themselves this year.

He told host Dj Slash there was no doubt about the release by Boomplay.



He added these three musicians have also enjoyed massive airplay in the year 2020.



For the female category, Wendy Shay took the lead with Joyce Blessing and Diana Hamilton following in that order.



Chris Tsormanah reacting to this noted that Wendy Shay is one female musician who has proven her critics wrong with her works.



He said her management has also contributed immensely to her success.

Meanwhile, he has admonished Ghanaians to appreciate Boomplay considering the support they have given to Ghanaian music since it was launched in the country.



On his part, Yaw Dan, music curator at Boomplay said Stonebwoy has activated his brand more than any musician in Ghana.



He said the release is a true reflection of what Ghanaians streamed on the platform.