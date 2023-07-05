Stonebwoy hints at a possible collaboration with rival Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Afro dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has revealed the possibility of collaborating with his rival and controversial artist, Shatta Wale.

In a report by asaaseradio.com, Stonebwoy humorously remarked on Shatta Wale's video production quality, suggesting that they might have to ‘fight for like one hour’ before a collaboration could take place, alluding to Shatta Wale's alleged lack of investment in shooting quality videos.



While Stonebwoy acknowledged that everything takes time and expressed his desire not to sound political, he emphasized that it was about time Ghanaians saw Shatta Wale and himself on the same stage.



"So that collaboration, we might have to go through some hurdles before it happens, but you know everything happens with time, and I don't want to sound political," he said.



Stonebwoy conveyed his belief in maintaining a clean heart and recognized the influential power that both he and Shatta Wale possess.



He expressed his hope that the collaboration would occur at the opportune moment, neither too late nor too early.



Stonebwoy emphasized his desire for their union to make a significant impact in the music industry and shake the ground.

"As I sit here, I believe in a clean heart, and I know that as powerhouses as the two of us are, we can shake the ground. And I hope and pray that it doesn't become too late or it doesn't become too early," added Stonebwoy.



Despite their previous rivalry, Stonebwoy's comments indicate a growing willingness to set aside their differences and unite for the advancement of Ghanaian music.



ADA/OGB



