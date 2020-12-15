Stonebwoy hits 1M views twice in 4months;Twitter reacts

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and Davido on 'Activate'

Award-winning Reggae-Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, is once again the talk of twitter thanks to his most recent chart-blowing international collaboration “Activate”.

Activate, which features international act Davido, was released on the 3rd of December. The song made its way to the number one trending song spot on YouTube in just three days and hit a million views in just 5days.



Eight days along the line, ‘Activate’ still sits comfortably on the number one YouTube trending spot and although it seems like people are not giving the song as much credit as it deserves and it is not heard as much on the airwaves, Bhim natives cannot hide their joy over this feat as they stand that their Stonegad is still the GOAT.



Stonebwoy’s Putuu song also hit a million views within a period of 5days and so far, he stands as the only Ghanaian artiste who has been able to garner 1million views in 5days, twice in 4months.

