Stonebwoy in hot waters over Ashaiman peace post

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known in music circles as Stonebwoy is not having it easy on Twitter after he made a post urging the people of Ashaiman not to allow themselves be used by politicians.

The Stonegad posted a video in which some Ashaiman residents who apparently are supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Sunday, had gathered on the streets demonstrating over the alleged rigged results of the 2020 general elections.



They created road blocks and burnt car tyres in the middle of the road, and it took the intervention of fire service personnel to quench the fire before it could get any worse.



Stonebwoy, in his post urging the people of Ashaiman to keep the peace, said, “Ashaiman, My People Please all these ones Cannot Solve anything the politicians themselves know better what To do. Where our small power counts is to vote and we have done just that. Dont allow urself to be used by heart let’s KEEP THE PEACE. and Go about our hustle it Go better..”

It is to this that people on Twitter have reacted that the musician should stop preaching peace and talk of justice instead because there can be no peace if there is injustice in the country.



See post and reactions below:





Ashaiman, My People Please all these ones Cannot Solve anything the politicains themselves know better what To do.Where our small power counts is to vote and we have done just that.Dont allow urself to be used by heart let's KEEP THE PEACE. and Go about our hustle it Go better.. pic.twitter.com/It6KEADntw — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) December 13, 2020