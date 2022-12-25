Stonebwoy invited me to Bhim Concert; I don't have beef with anyone - Tinny clarifies

On December 23, fans who attended Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert at the Grand Arena were blown away when Tinny, walked on stage to perform with the Dancehall singer.

The shock was a result of a previous banter between the two Ghanaian musicians.



According to Tinny, he graced the 2022 edition of the Bhim Concert upon an invitation from Stonebwoy.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb reporter, Paula Amma Broni, Tinny clarified that he holds nothing against any of his colleagues in the industry.



"There is peace every time, I am not into beefing and stuff. I see myself as an artiste who doesn't have beef with anybody at all in this industry. Maybe the people got it twisted," he said.



Tinny also commented on the importance of supporting one another as artistes in the industry.



"It is necessary because without that it's not gonna be on point. When my fellow artiste was having his own show and invited me, I can't say no but pass through.

"During 'Ashiaman To The World' Stonebwoy did invite but I had a show so I couldn't make it. This time around, I am kind of free. I just had one show today," Tinny told GhanaWeb.



Watch the video below:











OPD/WA