Stonebwoy invites Keri Hilson to concert after she complained

Stonebwoy and Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson has gotten an invitation to rep Stonebwoy’s BayView Village virtual concert scheduled for May 22.

Her invite came after she complained about not being invited and asked Stonebwoy to explain why she wasn’t informed about the concert.



Responding to a Twitter user who claimed he heard the American singer is in town to rep the event, Keri Hilson said that was the first time she is hearing about the concert.



She tagged Stonebwoy and asked him to explain why she wasn’t invited.



Keri wrote in her reply: “Ummm, I wasn’t invited. This is actually the first I’m hearing about it. @stonebwoyb you got some ‘splainin to do sir ???????? I would’ve come too.”





In a reply, Stonebwoy indicated that the issue has been solved. “Done And Dusted.. We’re LIVE This Saturday For The Anloga Junction Album Virtual Concert 1st Anniversary. Call 0545477777



BayViewVillage,” Stonebwoy wrote in a tweet.







The concert which is opened to a selected few is expected to mark the one year anniversary of the Anloga Junction album on which Keri Hilson was featured.