Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy

In a somewhat limited entertainment industry, the accomplishments of Ghanaian celebrities cannot be overlooked.

While some have continued to cement their names in this space, others have gone the extra mile to put in considerable efforts that have even attained them high global recognition and also broadened their reach.



One person stands tall as he has exhibited a great deal of remarkable feats globally, extra hard work and resilience, all through 2023.



Stonebwoy is GhanaWeb’s Showbiz Personality of the Year - a recognition attributed not only to the prevalence of his name in headlines but also to the positive impact of his notable contributions and achievements in the industry.



Let’s take a look at the recap of some of his stellar achievements this year



5th Dimension Album success



In April, Stonebwoy released the ‘5TH Dimension’ album with collaborations from the likes of Dexta Daps, Shaggy, Stormzy, Oxlade and Tiwa Savage, Mereba, Jaz Karis, and the legendary Angelique Kidjo.

The 17-track album, shortly after its release, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, a weekly listing that ranks the most popular Reggae albums in the United States based on sales and streaming.



The album sold 1,000 units from sales and streaming in the United States during its first week, according to data provided to ‘DancehallMag’ from Billboard’s sales tracker, Luminate.



The album has so far sold a total of 100,000 units over its lifetime, according to Luminate. That figure includes digital sales and streaming equivalent units from singles released before the album drop.



The success of the album made it worthy of filing for Grammy Awards consideration.



Also, Stonebwoy recently became the first Ghanaian artiste to hit 100 million streams on the Audiomack music platform.



Tours and sold-out Global concerts

Stonebwoy culminated his highly successful 5th Dimension world tour with back-to-back sold-out performances across Europe and beyond.



He embarked on an extensive tour that traversed North America, Europe, the UK, and London, where he made a powerful statement at one of the most prestigious concert venues, the Electric Brixton.



Electric Brixton has been the backdrop for countless iconic performances over the decades. However, Stonebwoy's sold-out show was a testament to his influence on a global scale.



Accra Sports Stadium concert



The ‘5th Dimension, Ashiaman to the World, Bhim Concert’ all-in-one event, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, pulled an enormous crowd, solidifying Stonebwoy’s position as a musical powerhouse, with this year in retrospection.



Stonebwoy achieved a remarkable feat with his festival as the 40,000-capacity stadium was filled to the brim.

Not forgetting the fact that he pulled a high-standard event, and this can be attested to by the quality of the stage, lightning, and sound, among others.



The concert did not only showcase Stonebwoy’s stellar performance but also featured a star-studded lineup of guest artistes from the Caribbean.



Humanitarian activities



Earlier in June, Stonebwoy commissioned mechanized boreholes for four communities in the Shama District of the Western Region.



After reports on the state of 'galamsey' pollution of the Pra River and some six communities in the Shama District, Stonebwoy, through his foundation, donated 40,000-liter capacity mechanized boreholes for four of the six communities.



On Mother’s Day this year, he also donated several items and an unspecified amount of money to some widows in Accra.

He also donated some items to Korle-Bu Hospital and cleared the hospital bills of some patients on his daughter’s birthday.



