Stonebwoy is creating impression that he beats his wife - MzGee

TV host MzGee

Ghanaian media personality, MzGee, has raised domestic violence concerns against Stonebwoy. According to the TV3 presenter, the dancehall artiste is creating the impression that he beats his wife at home.

MzGee's comment comes on the back of reports around Stonebwoy's physical assault on Angel Town at the Black Love virtual concert.



Speaking on TV3, MzGee said people are beginning to doubt that Stonebwoy is a gentleman, adding that "I've heard people alleged that with this attitude perhaps he beats his wife at home and all of that".



The panellists on the show, Ola Michael, George Britton and ExDoe, opposed her comment but she added that "that's the impression he is beginning to create in the minds of people, my producer is screaming she agrees".

Ola Michael cautioned her that she can't say so because Stonebwoy's wife has never complained and in replied in the video below that she said she has seen such comments on social media and it's not far fetched from the issue.





