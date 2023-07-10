Stonebwoy is stupid for not noticing that Kelvyn Boy is arrogant - Sally Mann

Entertainment pundit Sally Mann Frimpong

Entertainment pundit Sally Mann Frimpong in an interview on Adom TV criticized Stonebwoy, calling him "stupid" for not recognizing Kelvyn Boy's arrogance before signing him to his record label.

She shared her personal experience, stating, "When Stonebwoy was signing Kelvyn Boy, if he didn't know he was arrogant, then he is a big... I don't want to use the word. He was stupid."



Sally explained that she had observed Kelvyn Boy's demeanour change when someone compared him to Wizkid, and she confronted him, saying, "My friend, if you sound like Wizkid, what's the big deal? You and Wizkid, who is somebody?"



During the interview, Andy Dosty cautioned Sally about her choice of words, but Sally defended her viewpoint, asserting that she was not in the wrong.



She also mentioned that she used to watch Kelvyn Boy's performances at +233 and noticed his confidence and demeanour, indicating that he was not someone to be underestimated.



Sally believed that their shared personality traits and perception of being at the top of the music world would inevitably lead to the downfall of Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy's union.

She said, "I was one of the people who said their union was not going to last because they have the same personality traits and both see themselves on top of the world. So there was no way their relationship was going to work."



In 2020, Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy's relationship took a public downturn, causing a stir on social media.



Rumours had been circulating about tensions between them within the Bhim Nation camp since late 2019.



Despite attempts to keep the situation low-key, Stonebwoy started posting cryptic messages on social media, hinting at Kelvyn Boy's ingratitude.



Eventually, their personal and working relationship reached a breaking point, leading Stonebwoy to officially sever ties with Kelvyn Boy and remove him from the Burniton Music Group.

In a statement released by the Burniton Group Limited, it was explained that the decision to part ways with Kelvyn Boy came after an audit process that concluded their relationship could not be sustained.



The tension between Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy had been evident for some time, with Stonebwoy expressing his disappointment in Kelvyn Boy's alleged ingratitude during a September 2019 interview on Hitz FM. Broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) also criticized Kelvyn Boy for what he perceived as betrayal and ingratitude towards Stonebwoy.



The feud between Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy escalated in 2020, resulting in an altercation where Kelvyn Boy was reportedly slapped by Bossu Kelly, a former bodyguard of Stonebwoy.



ADA/BB



You can also watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







