Stonebwoy is the most consistent, marketable artiste in Ghana - Vim Lady

Media personality, Vim Lady

Outspoken media personality, Afia Pokua, well known as Vim Lady has lauded Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy for his diligence and exploits in the music industry that have earned him global recognition.

She stated that Stonebwoy is the most "consistent and marketable artiste in Ghana" who has been able to sell the country on the international stage whenever he gets the opportunity to perform at events.



She noted that the ability of the renowned Dancehall artiste to maintain his performance at the highest level in the music industry is something that impresses her most.



In a post shared on Instagram and sighted by GhanaWeb, Vim Lady asserted that Stonebwoy’s epic performance at the closing ceremony of the just-ended 13th African Games is an indication of his musical prowess that makes him a standout among musicians in Ghana.



“I don't care about the beef, but right now, the baddest, most marketable artiste from Ghana, sitting at the top, is Stonebwoy. This guy is consistently connecting Ghana to the Caribbean, Europe, and America, and he is not even bragging about that.



“This performance at the All Africa Games just sealed it. He keeps getting better, like how are you this talented and hardworking? 1GAD, you are blessed. BHIM, I'm just in awe! You always understand your calling.”



Stonebwoy’s performance at the African Games closing ceremony

Stonebwoy was on stage on Saturday evening when the 13th African Games came to a close at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.



The March 23, 2024, ceremony concluded the games, which kicked off on March 8.



All participating delegations marched into the stadium before the ceremony officially kicked off.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the sports minister, and other senior government officials were in attendance.



Stonebwoy was the main music act on the night, and he delivered back-to-back hits of songs as the crowd cheered and sang along for the better part of the night.



His team of dancers, the flash lightning and his energy on stage combined perfectly to crown an evening of entertainment after weeks of sporty action on the field and tracks.

Stonebwoy's colleague artiste, Shatta Wale, was the star performer at the opening ceremony.



At the end of the African Games, team Ghana amassed an impressive 64 medals in total and placed sixth position on the medal table.



Read the post below





SB/OGB