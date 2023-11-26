Stonebwoy is the most hardworking artiste in Ghana - KOD

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD has said that the popular Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, is the most diligent artiste in Ghana, considering his exploits in the music industry.

He bemoaned why upon all his exploits in the music industry, he has not been able to reach higher heights that would have paid off his hard work and put him at the best level globally.



KOD stated that it is not easy to be in the creative space in the country because such people don’t earn enough, with their rewards never coming in real time.



Speaking in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on 3FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, KOD lauded Stonebwoy for his hard work in the music industry.



“Look at someone like Stonebwoy, I think for 2023 he is probably the most hardworking Ghanaian musician. But locally, what's happening? Is it affecting him? Can we quantify what he's done out there? In terms of money he's made from copyright, I don't think we can do so. If he's not registered outside and he's focusing on copyright from Ghana, nothing will happen," he said.



He further lamented how the lack of funds in the creative space has affected the industry players and elaborated on what one needs to do to sail through.

“I think to belong to the creative space around here is like being a teacher. Your reward will probably be in heaven, it doesn't happen in real-time.



"You have to be very intentional to break doors and break windows, to actually go up into spaces to get things done for you. If you actually decide to chill or wait for that golden opportunity, it might never happen,” he added.



