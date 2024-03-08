Stonebwoy is wise, that’s why he doesn’t speak anyhow - Maa Linda

Popular UK-based Ghanaian TikToker, Maa Linda has commended Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy for his discipline and comportment in the music industry.

She explained that her admiration for Stonebwoy stems from the fact that he does not make unnecessary utterances in the public domain even when his competitors tempt him into doing so.



Linda described Stonebwoy as an “intelligent and disciplined” person who is focused on his job as a musician and does not indulge himself in a needless feud that has become common among musicians in recent times.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Linda showered praises on Stonebwoy for his disciplined nature and entreated him to continue focusing on his music.



“Stonebwoy is a very intelligent person who understands his job. When other artistes are speaking anyhow, do you hear him talking? He knows that music is not about challenging others but focusing on the work.



"Do you see him going for interviews regularly? He is not obsessed with the success of his competitors. He is a wise person and I admire him for his diligence and calm nature,” she remarked.

Stonebwoy is one of the few musicians who hardly engages his colleague musicians in a feud on social media.



Watch the video below







SB/BB