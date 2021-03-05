Stonebwoy made me who I am today; I will forever be grateful – Kelvynboy

Kelvynboy has expressed profound gratitude to Stonebwoy

Source: Gist Africa

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Kelvynboy has expressed profound gratitude to Stonebwoy saying the BhimNation president made him who he is today.

According to the former signee of The Burniton Music Group, his association with Stonebwoy brand was the reason why his image has been projected to this far in the Ghana music industry.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Angle 102.9 FM monitored by GistAfrica, he stated that if there’s anyone he should be grateful to in connection to his success in his music career, then it should be his former boss, Stoenbowy.

"Stonebwoy has helped me a lot with my career. Had it not being him, it would have taken me years to be discovered. His record label took me as a family and they have helped me since.” he said



Recounting how he started his music career, he disclosed that he used to sing in a church band when he used to attend SDA at a tender age. He emphasized that his experience started singing in a church band.

