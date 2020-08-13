Entertainment

Stonebwoy must be reasonable and protect his brand - Attractive Mustapha

Ghanaian Journalist and Blogger Mustapha Nii-Okai Inusah popularly known as Attractive Mustapha, has advised dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla known in showbiz circles as Stonebwoy to stop acting up and be reasonable to protect his well polished brand.

Speaking as a panelist on Accra based Onua FM’ entertainment show with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Thursday, 13th August 2020 about Stonebwoy’s purported physical assault of Sarkodie’s manager, Attractive Mustapha opined that Stonebwoy’s brand became solid and highly patronized because many people regard him as a mannerly and reasonable artiste.



He added that if Stonebwoy wants to change his brand from the calm and well-behaved tag he has earned for himself over the years, it is not a problem to do so because he might still gather some fans from such attitude so far as his he continuously does good music but he must be reasonable enough to maintain the niche he has already created for himself and protect his enviable brand.



"Stonebwoy is becoming a confused brand, he must be careful about it and quickly do something to either protect his already known brand or come clear on whatever he wants to switch to”.

Attractive Mustapha stated emphatically that one of Ghana’s artiste who has really protected his brand with consistency is the boss of Sarkcess Music Michael Owusu Addo known as Sarkodie and that Stonebwoy must begin to learn from him.





