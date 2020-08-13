Entertainment

Stonebwoy needs a Psychologist - Ola Micheal

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and Ola Michael

Ghanaian movie producer and radio host, Ola Michael has advised Stonebwoy to seek the services of a psychologist.

During a presentation on Neat FM’s ‘Entertainment GH’ program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Ola Michael vehemently chastised Stonebwoy following reports that he attacked Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town on Monday.



Reports were rife that Stonebwoy allegedly pulled a gun and punched Angel Town during a rehearsal session towards Sarkodie’s BlackLove Virtual Concert.



Following this development, the avid presenter counselled Stonebwoy to work on his temperament.



Ola Michael Stressed that it won’t augur well for Stonebwoy if he doesn’t work on his temperament urgently.



He made emphasis on some dancehall musicians who have been jailed due to their conducts.

Ola indicated that the law is not a respecter of persons—so Stonebwoy must be mindful of his actions.



He believes the Bhim Nation leader can control his temper if he has a physiologist following him all the time.



Watch the video of Ola Michael’s advice to Stonebwoy below.





