1
Entertainment Mon, 7 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Stonebwoy officially a Grammy recognized featured artiste

Stonebwoy Laughing Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Listen to the Article

Stonewboy has been working on several international projects for some time now.

His hard work has been recognized by many heavyweights in the music industry both at home and abroad.

The Ghanaian musician has received his official certificate from the Recording Academy (Grammy).

This was to celebrate Stonebwoy’s involvement in the Grammy-nominated album ‘Avrakedebra’ by Morgan Heritage.

Stonebwoy and other musicians were featured on ‘Reggae Night’ global remix which was a bonus track on the album.

The album was nominated for the Best Reggae Album for the year 2017.

Damian Marley’s ‘Stony Hill’ won that category.

See post below:

View this post on Instagram

Finally it’s Here,Now Let’s Frame it!! #bhimnationglobal ???????????? Ghana2DaWorld @recordingacademy 2017

A post shared by 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) on

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: