Stonebwoy promises to get a tattoo of former President Rawlings

Stonebwoy already has tattoos of his mother, wife and his two children on his body

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has promised to get a tattoo of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings in his memory.

Former President Rawlings is the longest-serving head of state in Ghana’s Fourth Republic and, among other things, has been described by many as a great activist for the welfare of the regular person and a great inspiration of nationality.



His demise on November 12, 2020, came as a shock to many who adored him and as part of keeping his memory, many have, in their personal ways, eulogised the late statesmen.



Stonebwoy, who has in the past professed his admiration of Mr Rawlings, in a recent post on Twitter, disclosed his intention to get his body inked in memory of his idol.



as for JJ RAWLINGS dier straight tattoo. #FreedomAndJusticeFighter I love him die..#RIP,” he captioned a photo of the former military leader addressing a large crowd of citizens in his early days.

This will not be the first time Stonebwoy has tattooed his body for a loved one as his body is already embossed with several works of his loved ones including his late mother, wife and two children.



