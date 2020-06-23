Entertainment

Stonebwoy reacts to allegations that he sent people to beat Kelvynboy

After several reports have been made about the chaos that took place inside the Electroland Ashaiman branch, people have been waiting patiently to hear something from the man who has been accused of causing the whole fracas.

Kelvynboy who escaped being beaten mercilessly by Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard took to twitter to rant, accusing his former boss of not succeeding in his evil act.



Stonebwoy and his outfit, Burniton Music Group have released an official statement to the press addressing the issue that happened and the accusations leveled against the BET award-winning artiste.



According to the release, Stonebwoy disassociated himself from the incident and stated that he is currently promoting the latest album Anloga Junction hence has no time for such acts.

The press release also stated that their lawyers are looking into the matter and that they’ll take actions where necessary.



Take a look at the statement below:





