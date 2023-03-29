Stonebwoy releases track list, cover artwork of 5th Dimension album

Stonebwoy

Source: Burniton Music Group

Ghanaian superstar pioneer of “Afro-Dancehall” an infectious blend of Reggae, Dancehall, and Fusions from Africa with over 4 million followers on Instagram and over 3 million on Facebook, Stonebwoy has revealed the cover artwork and tracklist of his fifth career album titled 5TH DIMENSION.

The album is set to arrive in stores on April 28th via Def Jam Recordings. Pre-save here.



In addition to his current single “More Of You,” 5TH DIMENSION will also include “Life & Money” featuring Stormzy the album’s lead single, produced by British-Ghanaian producer JAE5 (who has worked with the likes of Burna Boy, J Hus & Koffee.) The red- hot track shows off the potent fusion of reggae, hip-hop, Afrobeat, and trap talent that has made Stonebwoy one of Africa’s most important new young artists.



Featured artists on the 5D album also include Davido, Angelique Kidjo, Shaggy, and Mereba, among others. (Please see complete track list below.)



Stonebwoy is an award-winning superstar who has been placing the continent firmly on the musical map with international touring, standout collaborations, and hugely popular singles since 2012. He has duetted with international artists including Keri Hilson,, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie, and many more.



Stonebwoy has rocked some very notable stages across the world from 2019's Rotom Sunsplash Festival (Spain) to 2020's Afro Nation (Puerto Rico), 2021's Yam Carnival (UK), and more recently the 2022 Fifa Fan Festival (Qatar).)



Stonebwoy’s numerous awards include Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards, Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, and two Billboard plaques. He recently became the first Ghanaian artist to hit 100 million streams on the Audiomack platform. His high-profile presence on social media, Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and Twitter ensure Stonebwoy’s close connection with fans in every corner of the globe.

ABOUT STONEBWOY:



Stonebwoy Burniton (aka Livingstone Etse Satekla) is a Ghanaian Afro pop, dancehall and reggae artiste, the fourth of seven siblings in a family from Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, in the Volta Region. By grade school, he had realized his passion for creative arts, scripting and acting in the Drama Club, and putting words together rhythmically.



Thus began a lifelong devotion to singing both songs that he has written and composed, as well as those by artists who have influenced him.



In an industry flooded with people trying to establish their identity, Stonebwoy stands as one unique artiste with a sense of direction and purpose. He recorded his first track in a family studio over a decade ago. Thence, Stonebwoy has never looked back.



5TH DIMENSION by STONEBWOY – tracklist:



1. Life & Money featuring Stormzy

2. Far Away



3. More of You



4. Avawulo



5. Therapy featuring Oxlade & Tiwa Savage 6. Forget



7. Secret Lover featuring Dexta Daps



8. Run AM featuring Mereba

9. Into The Future



10. In Control featuring Jaz Karis



11. Activate featuring Davido



12. My Sound featuring Shaggy



13. Apotheke with Maphorisa



14. African System

15. Where is the Love



16. Non-Stop



17. Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo