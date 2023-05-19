Stonebwoy reveals a non-obsessive attitude towards Grammy awards, focuses on delivering best work

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has shared his perspective on the Grammy Awards, emphasizing his non-obsessive attitude towards winning the prestigious accolade.

During an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Stonebwoy expressed that his true passion lies in creating music that deeply resonates with people.



He highlighted his primary goal of connecting with diverse audiences and showcasing the richness of Ghanaian culture through his musical endeavours.



"I don't have an obsession with winning the Grammys or any other awards for that matter. My focus is on continuously delivering my best," Stonebwoy stated.



As he promotes his latest album, the 5th Dimension, Stonebwoy envisions himself capturing the hearts of people from all corners of the world and gracing the grandest stages, delivering a powerful musical message to a diverse global audience.



"I aim to push Ghanaian music forward, express my talent, win the hearts of people, and perform on the biggest stages I can imagine, delivering a musical message to the world," he passionately expressed.

While Stonebwoy acknowledges the potential of the Grammy Awards to amplify his sound and dreams on a global scale, he remains grounded and realistic.



He recognizes that the Grammys can propel his music and aspirations further, but he doesn't believe it should overshadow his ultimate dream.



"The Grammys will continue to elevate my sound and dreams, allowing me to reach a broader audience. However, it's not realistic to say that the Grammys surpass that dream," Stonebwoy disclosed.



He also emphasizes the significance of international recognition but places more importance on the fulfilment he derives from creating music that deeply connects with people on a profound level.



ADA/DA