Stonebwoy reveals how he escaped death on the Tema Motorway

Multiple Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has disclosed how he escaped death on the Tema Motorway.

He explained that the accident which happened in 2003 took place on the Tema Motorway when a police car veered off his lane to crash his family.



“We were driving from Accra to Ashaiman and we stopped on the shoulders of the road to urinate. When we were about set off for Ashaiman, all that we realised was that a car which was on two lanes driving from the Motorway towards Accra somersaulted and crashed our car," Stonebwoy who was a guest on UTV flagship entertainment show United Showbiz narrated.



“It was my father, my sister, brother and me in the car. I was rushed to the 37 Hospital before they took me to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. I was hospitalised for six months.



"If we were abroad I would have been enjoying huge sums of money from the insurance because it was a police car which crashed us".

“The accident affected my leg. However, my mum advised me not to undergo any operation for fear of worsening the situation. She used to say when I gave birth to you, you weren’t like this. For the respect I had for her I decided not to do anything about it.



“Just after she passed away, I decided to operate on my leg. They implanted metal in my leg and because of that, I can now stretch my leg. Unlike before I could stretch my leg. It was stiff.



Stonebwoy has won the enviable music award Grammys on four occasions and five consecutive times as Dancehall Artiste of the Year in the Ghana Music Awards (He was stripped of his 5th prize following a clash with Shatta Wale, which marred the occasion).



Stonebwoy recently released his latest album titled Anloga Junction and has been embarking on a media tour to promote the occasion.

