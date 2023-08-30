Stonebwoy reveals the meaning behind 'BHIM'

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy recently shed light on the origin and significance of the name 'BHIM,' which has become synonymous with his musical journey.

According to Stonebwoy, the word ‘BHIM’ serves as an invigorating and empowering term that resonates with him, motivating him to navigate his daily life with a sense of tranquillity.



"When hashtags gained popularity, they used to begin with #Team Drake and similar phrases, but I didn't want to be associated with just a team. I see myself as a nation. So, people naturally started calling me BHIM. The sound of it was captivating because it's already a resonating sound in my songs. Fans eagerly anticipate the 'BHIM' part so they can join in singing," he elaborated.



Stonebwoy, often referred to as the BHIM president, boasts a substantial following collectively known as BHIM Nation. While the term BHIM has been prevalent for some time, its deeper meaning might not be widely understood.



'BHIM' stands as an acronym for "Bless His Imperial Majesty."



The music superstar is presently on tour promoting his latest album, '5th Dimension,' which dropped on April 28, 2023.

This album is a showcase of Stonebwoy's prowess in seamlessly blending diverse musical genres and cultural influences into his music. The album, consisting of 17 tracks, features collaborations with both local and international artists, including Stormzy, Angelique Kidjo, Davido, DJ Maphorisa, Shaggy, Dexta Daps, Mereba, and Jaz Karis.



'5th Dimension' marks Stonebwoy's fifth significant musical release, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the music industry.



