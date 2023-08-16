Stonebwoy robbed in US after shopping at famed diamond shop - Reports

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint in the United States of America, where he is currently on tour with his Fifth Dimension Album global tour.

According to Gossips24TV on YouTube, the artiste had concluded a successful concert in Washington DC on the 14th of August and was due in Atlanta for his next gig.



He successfully arrived in Atlanta Georgia on Tuesday, August 15, and was at the Icebox shop with his own security detail and media team, he had apparently gone to shop for his children when the incident occurred.



GHHyper blogger subsequently reported on Instagram that Stonebwoy had been robbed. His message read thus: “JUST IN: Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy and his team robbed by armed men in Atlanta Georgia, USA.”

Videos shared by Gossips24TV showed the moment the artiste arrived at the IceBox shop, his entry and interaction with staff at the shop till he took delivery of the gift box that had the names of his two children.



The Bhimnation CEO has yet to comment on the incident and GhanaWeb is yet to ascertain the valuables that were lost in the heist.



